Lebanon banking association says withdrawing from IMF talks a possibility

BEIRUT, July 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking association said on Thursday there was a possibility it would pull out of IMF talks, which have been bogged down by a row over the scale of the country’s vast financial losses.

“The atmosphere that prevailed at a meeting today at the finance ministry brought matters back to square one and does not encourage moving forward towards an understanding. ... Not continuing the negotiations on the part of the banking association is a possibility,” it said in a statement.

A second statement issued shortly after was almost identical but did not mention a possibility of withdrawing. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam;)