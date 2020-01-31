Lebanon finmin asks banking association to reduce interest rates -statement

BEIRUT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister, Ghazi Wazni, said on Friday that bank deposits would not be touched amid a financial crisis and asked the banking association to reduce interest rates.

The minister called on the country’s banking association to reduce interest rates in the coming period in order to spur economic activity and ease the burden on public finances, said a statement issued by his office after Wazni met the association. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)