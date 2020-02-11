Bonds News
Lebanon's Berri sees need for IMF help to draw up rescue plan - source

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri believes Lebanon needs technical help from the International Monetary Fund to draw up an economic rescue plan and a decision on whether to pay a Eurobond maturing in March should be taken based on IMF advice, an-Nahar newspaper and a government source said on Tuesday.

Berri also believes Lebanon cannot “surrender” itself to the IMF “because of its “incapacity to bear its conditions,” said an-Nahar, quoting Berri’s visitors, and the government source, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Tom Perry, Samia Nakhoul, Ayat Basma; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

