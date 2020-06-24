Lebanon's Berri urges review of steps to protect collapsing currency

BEIRUT, June 24 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday the government, central bank and commercial banks should declare a “state of financial emergency” and review all steps to protect the collapsing Lebanese currency.
Berri also said Lebanon would not get a penny from the International Monetary Fund or any donor state unless it carried out reforms, at the forefront of them accelerating fixing the loss-making electricity sector.
