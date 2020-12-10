Lebanon's Diab says conscience is clear over Beirut port blast

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab is pictured after submitting his resignation to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday his conscience was clear over the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast after the judge investigating the explosion charged him with negligence.

Diab said in a statement he was confident that his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion, adding that he was surprised to be targeted by the investigating judge.