Bonds News
March 2, 2020 / 2:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese PM Diab says final decision on Eurobonds on Friday or Saturday-head of media council

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 2 (Reuters) - A final decision on Lebanon’s Eurobonds will be taken on Friday or Saturday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying by the head of the Lebanese media council after a meeting on Monday.

Lebanon has said it will announce a decision this week regarding its Eurobonds, which include a $1.2 billion issue maturing on March 9 and others that mature in April and June.

The country is widely expected to restructure the sovereign bonds after a long-brewing economic crisis, which came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against Lebanon’s ruling elite over corruption and bad governance. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below