Lebanese PM Diab says final decision on Eurobonds on Friday or Saturday-head of media council

BEIRUT, March 2 (Reuters) - A final decision on Lebanon’s Eurobonds will be taken on Friday or Saturday, Prime Minister Hassan Diab was quoted as saying by the head of the Lebanese media council after a meeting on Monday.

Lebanon has said it will announce a decision this week regarding its Eurobonds, which include a $1.2 billion issue maturing on March 9 and others that mature in April and June.

The country is widely expected to restructure the sovereign bonds after a long-brewing economic crisis, which came to a head last year as capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against Lebanon’s ruling elite over corruption and bad governance. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)