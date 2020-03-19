Financials
Credit derivatives determinations committee asked question on Lebanon credit event

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee has been asked to rule whether a credit event has been triggered by Lebanon’s failure to pay its recent sovereign bond, according to a question posted on its website on Thursday.

Lebanon said earlier this month it would stop paying its foreign currency debt, including a bond maturing on March 9, and seek a debt restructuring as a months-long economic crisis left its foreign currency reserves dangerously depleted. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)

