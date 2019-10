LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Lebanese sovereign debt fell on Wednesday after Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister, declaring he had hit a “dead end” in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests.

Five-year Lebanon credit default swaps declined 120 basis points (bps) from Tuesday’s close to 1,455 bps, IHS Markit data showed. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)