Lebanese c.bank tells Lebanese banks to provision for 45% loss on Eurobonds

BEIRUT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank has told Lebanese banks to provision for a 45% loss on their Eurobond holdings, according to a central bank circular published on Thursday.

An addendum to the circular dated Aug. 26 also told the banks to provision for a 1.89% loss on their hard currency deposits with the central bank, but no loss on their holdings of Lebanese pound certificates of deposit.

It gave banks five years to make the provisions, extendable to 10 years with the approval of the central bank.