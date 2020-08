BEIRUT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank will only subsidise fuel, wheat and medicine for three more months, an official source said on Thursday as critically low foreign currency reserves dwindle.

The source told Reuters the central bank had informed the government it would end the subsidies then to prevent reserves from falling below $17.5 billion.

