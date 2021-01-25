Lebanon central bank head says figures in some media about Swiss case 'inflated'

BEIRUT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday that figures circulating in some news outlets and on social media relating to an inquiry by the Swiss authorities into allegations of money laundering and embezzlement were inflated.

Swiss investigators said last week they were looking into the allegations linked to Lebanon’s central bank.

“All the news and figures traded in some media outlets and on social media are very inflated and are far from reality,” a statement by Salameh on Monday said.

Salameh, who has led the central bank since 1993, was questioned by Lebanon’s prosecutor on Thursday.

His role came under scrutiny after the country’s financial system collapsed in an unprecedented crisis in 2019 that prompted a crash in the Lebanese pound and a sovereign default. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)