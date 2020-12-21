Lebanon central bank has $2 billion left for subsidies - governor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank has two billion dollars in reserves remaining for basic subsidies, Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday, as the country’s financial crisis spirals.
He told al-Hurra TV that how long subsidies remain would depend on how they are rationed, but that he believed there was still time for the state to draft a plan to avoid using obligatory reserves. Salameh had said earlier this month the bank could keep subsidising basic goods for two more months.
Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.