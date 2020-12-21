Lebanon central bank has $2 billion left for subsidies - governor

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank has two billion dollars in reserves remaining for basic subsidies, Governor Riad Salameh said on Monday, as the country’s financial crisis spirals.

He told al-Hurra TV that how long subsidies remain would depend on how they are rationed, but that he believed there was still time for the state to draft a plan to avoid using obligatory reserves. Salameh had said earlier this month the bank could keep subsidising basic goods for two more months.