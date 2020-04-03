Lebanon central bank FX unit to work with banknotes at "market rate" - governor

BEIRUT, April 3 (Reuters) - The Lebanese central bank’s new foreign currency unit will deal with banknotes at the “market rate” and choose which money exchangers it works with, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said told Reuters on Friday.

Salameh said the official currency peg would be maintained in bank transactions and for imports of critical goods: medicine, fuel and wheat.

He said this policy would allow for “the availability of foreign currency and mitigate the inflationary pressures”. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)