UPDATE 1-Lebanon central bank asks banks to recapitalise

BEIRUT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank issued a circular on Thursday asking banks to recapitalise as part of moves to revive the banking sector, which has been crippled by the financial meltdown.

The circular said that all banks must conduct a fair evaluation of their assets and liabilities as part of the banking sector reactivation plan.

It also said banks must urge depositors who transferred more than $500,000 abroad as of July 1, 2017, to deposit funds in a special account in Lebanon frozen for five years and equivalent to 15% of the transferred amount in order to boost liquidity.

The circular applies to bank heads and large stakeholders. The equivalent deposit amount is raised to 30% for “politically exposed persons”.

An economic and financial crisis that culminated in Lebanon defaulting on its huge foreign currency debt in March, has ravaged the currency, spread poverty and mass unemployment.

As part of the recapitalisation efforts, Thursday’s central bank circular asked banks to take the necessary measures “to enable the consensual capability of depositors to convert their deposits into shares in (the bank’s) capital and/or into redeemable, tradeable and convertible perpetual bonds”.

A financial recovery plan approved in May by the now-caretaker government, had included a section stating that large bank depositors could be voluntarily offered a conversion of part of their deposits into their bank’s capital, among other options.

The plan, which was undermined by differences between the government, the banking sector and politicians, projected aggregated losses of 241 trillion Lebanese pounds, or $69.9 billion at the exchange rate used in the plan, in Lebanese entities.