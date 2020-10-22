Lebanon's Hariri secures enough support to be named PM - Reuters tally

FILE PHOTO: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks to the media after a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal handing down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people, in Leidschendam, Netherlands August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri secured enough votes in parliamentary consultations on Thursday to be designated the next prime minister, according to a tally of nominations by Reuters and local media.

As consultations at the presidential palace continued, ex-PM Hariri, a Western ally and the sole candidate on Thursday, had won the backing of 44 lawmakers so far.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun is required to choose the candidate with the greatest support from lawmakers, among which Iran-backed Hezbollah and its political allies have a majority.