Lebanon's Hariri secures enough support to be named PM - Reuters tally

BEIRUT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lebanese Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri secured enough votes in parliamentary consultations on Thursday to be designated the next prime minister, according to a tally of nominations by Reuters and local media.

As consultations at the presidential palace continued, ex-PM Hariri, a Western ally and the sole candidate on Thursday, had won the backing of 44 lawmakers so far.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun is required to choose the candidate with the greatest support from lawmakers, among which Iran-backed Hezbollah and its political allies have a majority. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Dominic Evans Editing by Samia Nakhoul)