Legal complaint in France targets Lebanon cbank governor: Sherpa

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

PARIS (Reuters) - A legal complaint filed in France over suspected corruption in Lebanon is targeting Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, his brother and an associate, an official at non-governmental organisation Sherpa said on Monday.

The complaint, filed on Friday, covers millions of euros worth of property assets in France, Laura Rousseau, head of the illicit financial flows programme at Sherpa, told Reuters.

Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.