Lebanon to allow deposits of $3,000 or less withdrawn in pounds at market rate - cbank circular

BEIRUT, April 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank said on Friday that deposits of $3000 or less can be withdrawn in Lebanese pounds at the “market” rate, according to a central bank circular.

Lebanese banks have imposed tight curbs on dollar withdrawals amid an acute hard currency shortage.

The circular did not define the market rate. The Lebanese pound has slumped on a parallel market in recent months by nearly 50% versus an official pegged rate of 1507.5 pounds to the dollar. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Editing by Alison Williams)