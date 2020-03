BEIRUT, March 4 (Reuters) - The Lebanese finance minister’s office denied a Reuters report on Wednesday that he had proposed a Eurobond swap.

A source familiar with the matter had confirmed a report in Lebanon’s al-Akhbar daily that Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni had proposed to swap local banks’ holdings of the Eurobond for a new bond paying less interest, and to keep paying the Eurobond debt. (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)