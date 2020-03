LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar bonds tumbled to new record lows on Monday after the government declared on Saturday it could not pay forthcoming debt maturities.

Several issues fell more than 7 cents, , to as low as 17.5 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

With a $1.2 billion bond due on Monday, Lebanon’s announcement sets the stage for its first sovereign debt default. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alison Williams)