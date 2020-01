BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Thursday that foreign donors were waiting to see what reforms the new government would enact and whether it was ready for support.

“The entire international community has its eye on what this government will do,” he said in televised comments. “What is its programme, what are the reform steps, is it ready for support or no?” (Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; Editing by Alex Richardson)