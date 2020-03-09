Lebanon FinMin: Disorderly default possible if creditors not prepared to negotiate -LBC

BEIRUT, March 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon has not reached the point of disorderly default on its debt but will pursue this option if creditors are not willing to negotiate, Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told broadcaster LBC on Monday.

Wazni said the central bank has $29 billion in reserves and that $7 billion had been given to local banks in order to help them meet internal and external obligations.

Wazni added that there were many steps that could be taken to resolve the problems faced by Lebanon’s commercial banks, and that merging them and injecting $20 bln-$25 bln of liquidity from abroad was an essential part of that. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Sandra Maler)