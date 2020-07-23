IMF plan only option for Lebanon, says France's Le Drian

BEIRUT, July 23 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Lebanon had no alternative other than an International Monetary Fund programme to help the country out of acute financial and economic crisis.

Le Drian also told a news conference on an official visit to Beirut that the need for change and reform in Lebanon “is known by all” and that France stood ready to mobilise support if there is concrete reform. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)