France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials - statement

FILE PHOTO: French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a joint press conference in Paris, France March 11, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister on Monday warned key Lebanese officials that the European Union was now exploring ways to exert pressure on those who have obstructed finding a solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Jean-Yves Le Drian had spoken to President Michel Aoun, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to outline his position.