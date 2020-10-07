France to hold aid conference for Lebanon in November: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France will hold a humanitarian aid conference for Lebanon in November, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.
The conference was initially planned for the end of October.
Le Drian also told the French National Assembly that the Lebanon international contact group would meet in the coming days to reiterate the need for the formation of a government.
Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams
