France to hold aid conference for Lebanon in November: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at a meeting to discuss how to push forward stalled Arab-Israeli peace talks, in Amman, Jordan, September 24, 2020. Khalil Mazraawi/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will hold a humanitarian aid conference for Lebanon in November, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

The conference was initially planned for the end of October.

Le Drian also told the French National Assembly that the Lebanon international contact group would meet in the coming days to reiterate the need for the formation of a government.