PARIS (Reuters) - France urges Lebanon to designate a new Prime minister as soon as possible after Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, the French Foreign Affairs said on Friday.
In a statement, it also said a new international conference to address the needs of the Lebanese population will be held on Aug. 4 at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations.
