FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron visits the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut, Lebanon August 6, 2020. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on Lebanese politicians to set up new government to enable reforms in Lebanon otherwise there would be no international help for the country.

Macron, who was hosting a virtual aid conference, said he will return to Lebanon in December to pressure the Lebanese political class.