France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Interim Malian President Bah Ndaw (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

CAIRO (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France’s road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.

Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was the only solution to Lebanon’s crisis, and that he would do all he could to assist the formation of a government.