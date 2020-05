PARIS, May 1 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it was urgent that Lebanon implement reforms that were essential for the country’s recovery after the government adopted an economic plan and decided to request help from the International Monetary Fund.

“It is on this basis that France stands ready to support the efforts of Lebanon,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra)