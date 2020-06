BEIRUT, June 10 (Reuters) - A new electronic foreign exchange trading platform will open on June 23 as part of efforts to unify the price of dollars on a parallel market, the Lebanese central bank said on Wednesday.

In a circular the central bank said licensed money changers would input their transactions into a digital application and that sales would have to be in line with a dollar price range agreed with the central bank. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams)