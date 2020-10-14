Lebanese Christian politician Geagea says will not name anyone for PM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese politician Samir Geagea, whose Lebanese Forces party has the second biggest Christian bloc in parliament, said on Wednesday it would not nominate anyone to be the new prime minister at official consultations to fill the post.

Geagea’s comments came after Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri held meetings with Lebanese political blocs about forming a new government that would implement a French roadmap to lift the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.

President Michel Aoun is set to hold formal consultations on Thursday with parliamentary blocs to pick a new prime minister.