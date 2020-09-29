Hezbollah chief tells France's Macron can't act like Lebanon's ruler

A man watches Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaking on television, inside a shop in Houla, southern Lebanon September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah’s leader said on Tuesday his Shi’ite movement welcomed French efforts to help Lebanon but that did not mean it would agree to any government or that French President Emmanuel Macron could act like the country’s ruler.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah was still ready for dialogue under the French plan to lift Lebanon from financial crisis, but that a new approach would be needed.

He accused Lebanon’s Sunni former prime ministers, including Saad al-Hariri, of trying to exploit the French intervention to score political points.