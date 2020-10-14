Lebanon's president postpones talks on nominating new prime minister

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has postponed by one week consultations with parliamentary blocs aimed at choosing a prime minister to form a new government, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Aoun had been due to hold the consultations on Thursday, but delayed the talks by a week to Oct. 22, the presidency said, citing requests “from some parliamentary blocs due to difficulties emerging that need to be solved”.

The head of the Shi’ite Amal party and parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri opposes any delay in the consultations, his office said in a statement released minutes after the presidency announcement. (Reporting by Ellen Francis, Editing by Franklin Paul)