Lebanese government to decide on Eurobonds on Saturday

BEIRUT, March 5 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government will meet on Saturday to take a decision on its Eurobonds, the country’s information minister said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday a majority in the country was against paying the maturing debt as it wrestles with a financial crisis.

“The cabinet will hold a session this coming Saturday to study the financial situation and the matter of the Eurobonds to take the appropriate decision on it,” Manal Abdel Samad said. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alexander Smith)