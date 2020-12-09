Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said he presented President Michel Aoun with a line-up of 18 ministers on Wednesday after months of wrangling that blocked a deal on a new government.

Hariri said the president would examine the list and the “atmosphere was positive”. Hariri had pledged to quickly form a cabinet and revive a French plan for lifing Lebanon from financial crisis, but old political rifts have plagued his fourth term as premier.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alex Richardson

