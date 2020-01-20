Bonds News
Lebanon caretaker PM Hariri: new gov't needed urgently to avoid collapse

BEIRUT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon needs to urgently form a new government to get out of a cycle of collapse that has repercussions for the country’s economic and security situation, caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri tweeted on Monday.

Hariri said the country was headed to the “unknown” while obstruction has continued and the team responsible for forming a government has taken its time.

Lebanon has been without a government since Hariri resigned on Oct. 29 in the face of mass protests. (Reporting by Beirut newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

