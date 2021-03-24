Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Lebanon's Hezbollah parliamentary bloc urges cabinet formation

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah parliamentary bloc said on Wednesday a new cabinet was necessary to pull the country out of its current financial crisis.

The group also said Lebanon needed transparency and cooperation between its leaders and to form a government that brings the most confidence from parliament.

“The government that has the most confidence from parliament is the government that can be depended on,” the bloc said in a statement.

Reporting By Laila Bassam, Ellen Francis and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

