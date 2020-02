BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Iran-backed Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said on Thursday that decisions on Lebanon’s debt obligations require national consensus as the country grapples with a deep financial crisis.

Lebanon’s authorities, including the new Hezbollah-backed government, are struggling to decide what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March. (Reporting by Ellen Francis Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)