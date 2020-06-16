Hezbollah leader says dollar injections needed amid currency's slide

BEIRUT, June 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that an injection of dollars must be made into the market to bolster the country’s pound currency amid a recent collapse in value.

In a televised speech, Nasrallah said ongoing talks between crisis-hit Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund for a reform programme could take months and “there is talk of a year,” asking, “Can the country bear a year?” (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Eric Knecht; Editing by Sandra Maler)