CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Lebanon in phase of IMF technical advice-finance minister

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is in a phase of getting technical advice from the IMF, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in a statement on Thursday as IMF experts began a visit to Beirut to advise on efforts for dealing with an economic crisis.

“The Fund delegation will continue its work until the completion of cooperation with Lebanon to prepare the plan,” Wazni said, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. “We are in a phase of technical advice exclusively.” (Writing by Tom Perry/Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra)