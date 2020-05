BEIRUT, May 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon will begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund in the next two days, the finance minister said on Tuesday, after Beirut officially requested IMF assistance this month.

“There is contact with the IMF and in the coming two days we will start the negotiation sessions,” Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told reporters after a cabinet session. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alison Williams)