Lebanon to begin detailed IMF talks on Wednesday-source

BEIRUT, May 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon will begin detailed talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday following an introductory meeting on Monday, a source close to government said, following Beirut’s official request for aid.

The Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria earlier reported negotiations with the IMF had started on Monday via the internet. Lebanon is seeking IMF aid as it grapples with an acute financial crisis. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Jon Boyle)