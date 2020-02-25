IMF calls Lebanon talks 'productive,' stands ready to give more advice

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its staff held five days of “very informative and productive” talks with Lebanese authorities on their plans to deal with debt and economic challenges and stand ready to provide further technical advice.

In a statement issued after the Feb. 20-24 staff visit to Beirut, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the IMF team met with Prime Minister Hassan Diab as well as the country’s deputy prime minister, central bank governor, finance minister, and other officials. The IMF statement made no mention of debt restructuring or the possibility of IMF financial assistance to Lebanon. (Reporting by David Lawder)