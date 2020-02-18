IMF confirms staff visit to Lebanon this week

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - A team of IMF experts will visit Lebanon from Feb. 20-23 to meet with authorities on economic challenges and provide broad technical advice, International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice said on Tuesday.

IMF staff will listen to Lebanese authorities about “how they plan to face Lebanon’s economic difficulties, ... take stock of recent macroeconomic developments, and provide broad technical advice on policies to deal with the macroeconomic challenges facing the economy, he said.

Rice said Lebanon had not requested financial assistance from the IMF.