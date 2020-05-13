Financials
Lebanese government and IMF have completed first stage of talks - finance minister

BEIRUT, May 13 (Reuters) - Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Wednesday that the government and the International Monetary Fund had completed the first stage of talks for an aid programme and that Beirut was “comfortable” with the atmosphere of discussions.

“We are comfortable with the atmosphere of these initial discussions, and we expect that the upcoming discussions will be equally constructive,” Wazni said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Knecht and Laila Bassam; Editing by Jon Boyle)

