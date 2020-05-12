Lebanon held talks with IMF on Monday - al-Joumhouria

BEIRUT, May 12 (Reuters) - Lebanese government officials held talks with IMF officials on Monday, the Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria reported, following Beirut’s official request for assistance from the Fund earlier this month.

Citing unidentified sources, al-Joumhouria reported on Tuesday the Lebanese side was headed by Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni. “In summary, the discussion was excellent,” the report said, adding that it may resume in “the coming hours”.

A finance ministry official said they had no comment on the report. Official sources had previously told Reuters talks between Lebanon and the IMF were expected to begin on Monday. Lebanon is suffering an unprecedented financial crisis.