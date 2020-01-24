Lebanon-IMF meeting on Saturday is courtesy visit -source

BEIRUT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A meeting between the IMF and Lebanon’s new finance minister on Saturday is a courtesy visit from an executive director that represents Lebanon and not a formal staff meeting, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

“This is not a staff visit. This is a courtesy visit from the office of the executive director that represents Lebanon on the board of the IMF to meet the new minister,” said the source. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans)