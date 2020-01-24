Financials
January 9, 2020 / 8:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon-IMF meeting on Saturday is courtesy visit -source

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A meeting between the IMF and Lebanon’s new finance minister on Saturday is a courtesy visit from an executive director that represents Lebanon and not a formal staff meeting, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

“This is not a staff visit. This is a courtesy visit from the office of the executive director that represents Lebanon on the board of the IMF to meet the new minister,” said the source. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below