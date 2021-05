FILE PHOTO: A view shows Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank said on Thursday it could not keep up its imports of subsidised medical goods without using its mandatory reserves and asked the relevant authorities to find a solution to the problem.

Lebanon, in the throes of a financial crisis that is threatening its stability, has been subsidising fuel, wheat and medicine since last year.