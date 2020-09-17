Lebanese prime minister-designate agrees to hold more talks on new cabinet

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Lebanese Prime Minister Mustapha Adib wears a protective face mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on Thursday to give more time for talks on forming a new government after efforts to appoint a cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis faltered.

After a meeting at the presidential palace, Adib said he knew there was no time to waste and hoped all sides would cooperate. “We hope it will go well,” he told reporters.