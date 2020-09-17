Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Lebanese prime minister-designate agrees to hold more talks on new cabinet

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Lebanese Prime Minister Mustapha Adib wears a protective face mask as he arrives to attend a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on Thursday to give more time for talks on forming a new government after efforts to appoint a cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis faltered.

After a meeting at the presidential palace, Adib said he knew there was no time to waste and hoped all sides would cooperate. “We hope it will go well,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Edmund Blair

