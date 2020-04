BEIRUT, April 23 (Reuters) - Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berry said on Thursday that the government must use its legal powers to halt the “dramatic fall” of the Lebanese pound before it is too late, broadcaster Al-Jadeed cited him as saying.

The government cannot remain “an observer and witness” to financial chaos, Berri said according to Al-Jadeed. (Reporting by Tom Perry Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)